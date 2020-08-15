LETTER: Worries about Nevada election fiasco are way overblown

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Your Monday headline “Nevada law conjures up Florida specter in 2000 vote” harkens back to the time of the expression “yellow journalism.” The story begins with a most likely inaccurate quote by President Donald Trump and lies heavily on opinions of partisans.

The Florida 2000 election was decided by 537 votes of 5.9 million cast. Nevada has only 1.9 million registered voters. The closeness in 2000 demanded a recount, and it was not mail-in votes that caused delays.

In 2020, our small electoral count may be of little consequence as the larger battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida will be key. If their voting is done and a winner declared early, our results will be an afterthought.

I was a voter in that Florida debacle. If Nevada’s mail-in votes are counted as they are received so that ones with missing/problematic signatures are followed up, then the credibility of our election will not be in doubt, no matter the claims of this president.