98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Worries about Nevada election fiasco are way overblown

Harlin Kreplick Las Vegas
August 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Monday headline “Nevada law conjures up Florida specter in 2000 vote” harkens back to the time of the expression “yellow journalism.” The story begins with a most likely inaccurate quote by President Donald Trump and lies heavily on opinions of partisans.

The Florida 2000 election was decided by 537 votes of 5.9 million cast. Nevada has only 1.9 million registered voters. The closeness in 2000 demanded a recount, and it was not mail-in votes that caused delays.

In 2020, our small electoral count may be of little consequence as the larger battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida will be key. If their voting is done and a winner declared early, our results will be an afterthought.

I was a voter in that Florida debacle. If Nevada’s mail-in votes are counted as they are received so that ones with missing/problematic signatures are followed up, then the credibility of our election will not be in doubt, no matter the claims of this president.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
3
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
‘Le Reve’ at Wynn Las Vegas permanently closes
4
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
5
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Las Vegas man was picture of health before he died from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Racism a ‘public health crisis’?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Seldom, if ever, has an article disturbed me more than “Racism deemed health crisis” in the Nevada Section of the Aug. 6 Review-Journal.

LETTER: Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and privilege
LETTER: Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and privilege
Doug Farmer Las Vegas

Oprah Winfrey states that whiteness gives a person an advantage no matter what. I wonder if she believes this is true for Barack Obama.