Letters

LETTER: Worry more about the loony right than the loony left

Roy Grosser Las Vegas
February 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 



Re: John Stossel’s Feb. 16 column, “More myths about economics and socialism”: Doesn’t Mr. Stossel write essentially the same column every time he dips his pen in ink? Personally I’m not worried about the left end of the loony scale wedging its way into power. But Mr. Stossel is, so let’s make a deal: One day a week, I’ll worry about the government taking over Ford. The other four days and the weekend I’ll worry about the loonies on the right stepping on my neck.

