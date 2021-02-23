LETTER: Worry more about the loony right than the loony left

One day a week, I’ll worry about the government taking over Ford. The other four days and the weekend I’ll worry about the loonies on the right stepping on my neck.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Re: John Stossel’s Feb. 16 column, “More myths about economics and socialism”: Doesn’t Mr. Stossel write essentially the same column every time he dips his pen in ink? Personally I’m not worried about the left end of the loony scale wedging its way into power. But Mr. Stossel is, so let’s make a deal: One day a week, I’ll worry about the government taking over Ford. The other four days and the weekend I’ll worry about the loonies on the right stepping on my neck.