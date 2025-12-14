52°F
Letters

LETTER: Worshipping Satan in high school

Clark County School District administration building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Governor signs much-needed school zone bill
LETTER: A useful service
LETTER: Traffic cameras don’t save lives
LETTER: A matter of parental responsibility
John Matsis Las Vegas
December 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In response to Victor Joecks’ Dec. 10 column about the Satan Club at a local high school:

I get why many parents out there think it is a good idea to turn their children over to the government to be educated. After all, rent and interest rates are high, and it is important for some to spend their money on nice cars and expensive vacations and recreation. That’s more important than exploring alternatives to the child abuse that has taken over public education.

That a club devoted to the ultimate symbol of evil is allowed because the district allows “other religious clubs” would be laughable if it weren’t so insane. Who belongs to this group? Are their parents aware of their participation? Are the administration and school board morally bankrupt?

A better case for private and homeschooling could not have been made than this ridiculous opportunity to corrupt these innocent minds. Parents: Wise up.

