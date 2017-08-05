Letter writer correct about caring for the less fortunate

I think it would be very helpful in resolving the current health care stalemate in Congress

Walter F. Wegst must be commended for his excellent letter, “Caring country,” that appeared in the Aug. 1 Review-Journal. Mr. Wegst has correctly concluded that, as a “caring country,” the United States of America should foot the bill for health care for legal and truly poor Americans under the condition they can prove they cannot afford the premiums for health insurance, either with or without a pre-existing condition.

I think it would be very helpful in resolving the current health care stalemate in Congress if Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan had the opportunity to read Mr. Wegst’s letter.