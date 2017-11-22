Letter writer embracing GOP tax plan was right on the money

I also often wonder why most churches only expect 10 percent while the government demands much much more.

Bravo to Janet Raggi for her Sunday letter, “Tax overhaul,” supporting the GOP reform. I wish only that we had about 350 people in the U.S. House and about 80 in the Senate thinking along those lines.

Many of us grew up with our parents telling us you can buy it when you save enough to pay for it. I also often wonder why most churches only expect 10 percent while the government demands much much more. Could it be that we have too many feeding off the public trough and concerned about little except the votes necessary to keep them in power?