Letters

LETTER: Writer is correct about smog checks

David Lyons Las Vegas
October 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Customers wait in line the DMV at Sahara office. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I totally agree with Robert Augulis’ Wednesday letter to the editor. Nevada’s smog check requirements for late model cars are nothing but a government imposed boondoggle on locals, as are our ridiculous registration fees that are simply 90 percent local taxes.

Where and when I grew up, vehicles had no emission controls and were inspected annually for safety reasons — tire wear, brakes and lights. Some cars I see here shouldn’t be on the road just because they passed a smog test.

