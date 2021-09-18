LETTER: Writer not a fan of Adam Laxalt

Adam Laxalt. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, really? It is astounding that anyone would consider him for political office in Nevada. Maybe someone could enlighten me as to what his policies are as I haven’t heard any. What plans does he have if elected governor? So far, all I have heard is that he is angry about how Nevada has become California and how the socialists have taken over the state. I am not buying any of it.

Where are the details? He uses the word socialist a lot, but exactly what has happened in Nevada that he considers socialism? He is playing the game of accusing anyone who doesn’t agree with him as being a socialist. He is already talking about losing an election to fraud that hasn’t even taken place. What is his message? Vote for me and I will (fill in the blank).

Mr. Laxalt is the apple of Donald Trump’s eye because he will repeat the big lie ad nauseam, but that seems to be his whole campaign — period. If that is the Republican darling boy, how sad for the party.