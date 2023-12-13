LETTER: Writer wants to stop men and boys from using guns

(Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)

In his Sunday letter to the Review-Journal, Ronald Washington believes a solution to mass shootings in America is to start with a law preventing and prohibiting gun possession, ownership and use by “men and boys.” He also stated that men and boys cannot be trusted with guns.

But his argument has one fatal flaw and that is called our Constitution.

The Founding Fathers placed the Second Amendment in our Constitution. It addresses “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” We don’t have a king or a dictator who can disregard the Constitution, as Mr. Washington suggests, and, on a whim, take away our constitutional rights.