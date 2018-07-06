Letter writer’s tribute to Charles Krauthammer was touching

Charles Krauthammer. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)

I just wanted to thank letter writer David Jaronik for his short tribute to Charles Krauthammer (May 27 Review-Journal). I, too, will miss his contribution to the political scene.

I always watched Mr. Krauthammer on TV and found him to be such a straight shooter. I did not know of his handicap until I watched the special on Fox News about him. I watched it twice. For someone to be so strong in his ideas and beliefs with what he had to deal with every day makes me feel selfish with the handicaps I have.

I have been cutting articles out of the paper for the past 30 years that I felt were special and I could read at a later time. This one about Charles Krauthammer is at the top.