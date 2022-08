FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The plan provides one of the most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

In response to Steve Miller’s Tuesday letter lauding the Biden administration for the number of illegals stopped at the border: Maybe the number he should be looking at is the number who hove crossed and made it. Under the Biden regime nearly 4.9 million illegal aliens now call America home, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform.