LETTER: Yes … but what about Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I just read Victor Joecks’ Sunday column on Nancy Pelosi and the hair salon. Yes, that was a big mistake, and she ate it hook line and sinker. But, come on, man. Did Mr. Joecks not watch the Republican National Convention?

Our president, probably in violation of the Hatch Act, certainly in violation of his own administration’s CDC policy, invited 1,200-plus elitists to the White House. Very, very, very few wore masks, and nobody was social distancing. I guess that was acceptable to Mr. Joecks. Not to me.

We have a president who has the audacity to stand on the stage and vilify everyone who doesn’t agree with him — a bully who attacks everyone on the planet and embarrasses our wonderful country around the world. Mr. Joecks says nothing.