69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Yes … but what about Donald Trump?

Larry McGrorty Henderson
September 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I just read Victor Joecks’ Sunday column on Nancy Pelosi and the hair salon. Yes, that was a big mistake, and she ate it hook line and sinker. But, come on, man. Did Mr. Joecks not watch the Republican National Convention?

Our president, probably in violation of the Hatch Act, certainly in violation of his own administration’s CDC policy, invited 1,200-plus elitists to the White House. Very, very, very few wore masks, and nobody was social distancing. I guess that was acceptable to Mr. Joecks. Not to me.

We have a president who has the audacity to stand on the stage and vilify everyone who doesn’t agree with him — a bully who attacks everyone on the planet and embarrasses our wonderful country around the world. Mr. Joecks says nothing.

MOST READ
1
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR will move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
3
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
Raiders’ Rico Gafford adjusts to position switch
4
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
5
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST