LETTER: Yes, Democrats do love abortion

In his Oct. 14 letter to the editor, John Schryver challenged the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks to name any Democrats who “love” abortion. I can weigh in on that argument.

We can start with Gov. Steve Sisolak and move on to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and the various PACs, all of which have helped either Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus or Attorney General Aaron Ford with their political message about the right to an abortion.

Given that the U.S. Supreme Court has adjudicated that the “right” to an abortion is nonexistent at the federal level, that the probability of a Roe-type law receiving 60 votes in the Senate is unrealistic and that Nevada has a referendum-created abortion-rights law that is almost impossible to change and better than Roe, you can conclude only that anyone in Nevada spending tens of millions of dollars on TV spots about Roe and abortion rights must love the concept of abortion.