LETTER: Yes, Democrats tried to pass a national abortion bill
But it was a work of extremism.
Ellen Pavelka pointed out on in her recent letter that on May 3 the Senate voted on a bill to nationally legalize abortion. It was voted down, with all Republicans and one Democrat in opposition. I was curious why one side overwhelmingly opposed it, so I decided to read it. It appeared to me that it was written similar to a political ad. No limitations, thus legalizing abortion until the moment of birth. It was written so no Republican would support it.