LETTER: Yes, Democrats tried to pass a national abortion bill

Gary Good Las Vegas
October 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the floor and in the public gallery above during debate on the coronavirus stimulus package on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. (House Television via AP)

Ellen Pavelka pointed out on in her recent letter that on May 3 the Senate voted on a bill to nationally legalize abortion. It was voted down, with all Republicans and one Democrat in opposition. I was curious why one side overwhelmingly opposed it, so I decided to read it. It appeared to me that it was written similar to a political ad. No limitations, thus legalizing abortion until the moment of birth. It was written so no Republican would support it.

