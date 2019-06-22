LETTER: Yes, Donald Trump deserves a holiday

He’s the only president in U.S. history with no previous political or military experience.

President Donald Trump (Win McNamee/AP)

Don Ellis’s Saturday letter about President Donald Trump was hilarious. He writes, “So maybe they should name national holidays after some of Mr. Trump’s great deals. What names should they be?”

One holiday should be Feb. 29 every four years — aka leap year — in honor of the only president in U.S. history who did what no other American before, and likely after, could ever do: Become president with an Electoral College victory, 63 million votes and no previous political or military experience.

That’s funny because it has the advantage of being true.