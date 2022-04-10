LETTER: Yes, look for a Democratic blood-bath in November

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Though Victor Joecks and I are on opposite sides of the political divide, I completely agree with him on the likely outcome of the November midterms, both on the local and national levels (Wednesday Review-Journal). It will be a virtual bloodbath for Democrats. But I suspect it will be a pyrrhic victory.

With loud mouths such as Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Ron Johnson, Louie Gohmert, Madison Cawthorn, etc. leading the Republican charge, I’m all but certain that the issues that plague the country and Nevada today won’t be fixed by November 2024. And they may in fact be a lot worse.

The war in Ukraine will probably still be raging, and the horrific photos coming out of Ukraine will further tarnish Donald Trump’s love affair with Putin. And how will Republicans spend their political capital? They will certainly increase their efforts to control women’s uteruses and stick their noses into bedrooms across the country, all in the name of “religious freedom.” They’ll try to legislate mandated prayer in public schools and make kids “pray to play” while rallying behind a former president who is, in reality, no more religious than Kim Jong Un.

But in 2024, older conservative voters will be supplanted by increasingly nonreligious, more tolerant and liberal young people who will become a powerful voting voice. Women — the most empathetic among us, and the majority of whom are not in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade — will exert even more political power than they do now, and it won’t favor the rantings of the fossilized wing of the Republican party.

So, yep, Mr. Joecks. Revel in what will surely be a red sweep in November. But don’t be surprised if the red state fireworks fizzle out by November 2024.