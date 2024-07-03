LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare” outside Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Letter writer Jane Klein (Friday Review-Journal) made the case that it doesn’t matter that GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown opposes choice because the right to choose is enshrined in Nevada law. I guess she thinks the voters will be fooled by this logic.

Republicans have made it clear that they intend to ban abortion at the national level. So much for states’ rights. In that event, Mr. Brown will be right there voting for a national ban. Nevada law will not matter. The evidence of this? Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has introduced a ban on abortion in every Congress since 2013. Republican committees support a national ban. Various elected Republicans support a ban, and 14 Republican-controlled states have already imposed a total abortion ban.

And Republicans are seeking to ban Mifepristone, used in more than half of all abortions. Doing that won’t require a law. They need only an anti-choice FDA commissioner, who is appointed by the president. If that president is Donald Trump, Mifepristone will be banned.

