LETTER: Yes to red-light cameras

The camera systems must be operated by the county and not a contractor. The cost of operating the traffic camera systems must not be dependent on the fines collected.

In response to your Wednesday article, “Red light camera bill gets support”: Forty-eight years ago, I lived in Germany. If you ran a red light back then, you got a postcard in the mail a few days later with your license plate number, a picture of your car running the red light and instructions to go to the post office and pay the fine.

Let’s get behind Sheriff Kevin McMahill and get traffic camera systems installed. The camera systems must be operated by the county and not a contractor. The cost of operating the traffic camera systems must not be dependent on the fines collected. And the timing of when the picture is taken must not be altered to increase the amount of fines collected.