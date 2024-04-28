LETTER: Yes, Trump tried to influence the 2016 election

Well, after the recent evidence presented in the New York court in the “hush-money” trial, I am now convinced that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign actually spent money trying to influence the outcome of the election. This is shocking, and we must punish this severely. Otherwise, who knows where it will lead? We might have campaign ads all over television, radio and the newspapers.

And it’s not unthinkable that we could actually end up with political rallies and party conventions. Oh, the horror.