Letters

LETTER: Yes, Trump tried to influence the 2016 election

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
April 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Well, after the recent evidence presented in the New York court in the “hush-money” trial, I am now convinced that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign actually spent money trying to influence the outcome of the election. This is shocking, and we must punish this severely. Otherwise, who knows where it will lead? We might have campaign ads all over television, radio and the newspapers.

And it’s not unthinkable that we could actually end up with political rallies and party conventions. Oh, the horror.

