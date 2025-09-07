86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: You can really see Nevada’s education failures

Samantha Leyva De La Vega, left, and Za’Kariya-Henderson work in the classroom of Kinder ...
Samantha Leyva De La Vega, left, and Za’Kariya-Henderson work in the classroom of Kinder Dual Language Spanish teacher Liliana Herrejon works with students at Lake Elementary School in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Kindergarteners attend school one day in English, and the next in Spanish. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself
Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: What Las Vegas should do to win back tourists
Robert Hirst Las Vegas
September 6, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

We have had one of the lowest-ranked school systems in the country for a number of years. Those unprepared children pass up from grade to grade and eventually matriculate into general society. That’s when the real impact of failed teaching begins to show.

That impact ranges from clerks who can’t make change to government workers managing systems that are targeted by hackers. Nevada was targeted because it is vulnerable. Nevada workers fail at many other jobs between those two extremes as today’s world demands great communication skills (reading and writing), the ability to manage finances (math) and the ability to understand the difference between a scam and an opportunity (common sense). While many other states — including Mississippi, once the bottom-dweller — thrive, Nevada operates at an eighth-grade level.

For at least the past eight years, every new idea and reform to the educational system has come with a big price tag and increased wages for everyone in that closed system. A favorable view of the results would be no change, while the reality is we are paying much more for worse performance. We now celebrate the lack of turnover and retention among those educators who are at the heart of our bottom-five ranking.

The challenges citizens have to overcome due to the inability of our schools to prepare kids to enter society are sometimes small and sometimes they cause a state agency to shut down. Either way, failures in the classroom trickle-up to inability in the grocery store, casino and statehouse.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself
Thomas Teates Las Vegas

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things.

Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

Nevada lawmakers passed on the opportunity to diversity our economy beyond gaming and hospitality by energizing a new film industry investment.

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: What Las Vegas should do to win back tourists
Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas

The resort fees add, in many cases, a considerable amount to a room cost, and yet many tourists are not here to use the facilities those fees supposedly cover.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Defunding the police was folly
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should realize how ignorant it was to get votes by defunding the police.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a num ...
LETTER: Lombardo’s leadership shines
Ronald Sharetts Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Lombardo for him to be someone’s press secretary.

SWAT officers enter Glass Vegas as they join North Las Vegas Police with their Public Safety Un ...
LETTER: Warrants remain a must
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

MORE STORIES