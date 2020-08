Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In response to Donald Bourcier’s letter last week about a smoking ban in response to the pandemic. Good idea. How about we ban eating and drinking — including water, coffee, soda and alcohol — from all casinos, bars and restaurants? Maybe Mr. Bourcier has found a way to do these things while wearing a mask, but I have not as yet found a way.