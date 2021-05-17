LETTER: You can’t compare CEOs and movie stars or athletes

(Getty Images)

The May 9 letter from Michael O. Kreps on CEO pay was nonsense and disregards the differences between salaries based on budgets and supply/demand jobs such as athlete and entertainer. A movie “star” isn’t “acting” as a CEO, and what they do and how much they make has nothing to do with the person selling beer at a stadium or concert. So it would be ridiculous for the media or anyone else to compare the two. At a company, the CEO can either hoard the wealth or share it and compensate the employees they are supposed to care about.