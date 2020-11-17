56°F
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: You can’t find voter fraud without an investigation

Schyler Frost Henderson
November 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
In regard to voter fraud: You need an investigation to get proof. You cannot get proof without an investigation.

For example, a man calls the police and says he thinks everybody in the house next door is dead. The police say: Do you have any proof? The man says he doesn’t but thinks an investigation is needed. The police say they can’t investigate without proof.

This is what is going on with the Democrats blocking voter fraud allegations. They say there’s no proof, but they block anyone from investigating. If there is nothing wrong, why are they blocking an investigation?

It should be simple: If there’s no cheating, why not let the Republicans investigate? If there’s no cheating, the Democrats blocking any investigation looks totally suspicious.

