LETTER: You can’t stop a reckless driver

As a retired police sergeant having served 30 years, my condolences go out to the seven victims of the reckless speeder who claimed their lives in North Las Vegas. Cities such as North Las Vegas, however, are taking the wrong approach. They are conducting a “traffic study” to reduce speeding. News alert: When it comes down to it, nothing will stop a reckless or intoxicated driver.

There are, however, steps to reduce these occurrences. We need to hire more police officers to enforce laws. We need administrators who will support those officers. We need local elected officials who will support the administrators. We need strict prosecutors who will seek appropriate punishment for violators. We need judges who will dole out appropriate punishment for those found guilty and give appropriate jail terms for repeat offenders, if needed. And we need legislators who will make laws designed to protect the public with mandatory jail for repeat offenders.

Take these suggestions, and I guarantee crimes will be reduced and lives saved.