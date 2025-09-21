LETTER: You don’t watch late-night TV to get a lecture

People are expressing opinions that Jimmy Kimmel’s termination was an attack on free speech. They need to look at the context in which Mr. Kimmel expressed his views.

Late-night television shows traditionally were comedic humor with lighthearted interviews of celebrities. People tuned into these shows expecting just that. But these shows have now turned to lecturing and expressing personal political views. Humor took a backseat.

The same is true with pro sports. People tuned in to watch sports, not pregame and sideline lectures on politics. Mr. Kimmel and his cohorts should understand the difference. You want to lecture get a podcast. If you want to host a late-night comedy show where most of audience is older than 40, stick to the script.

Mr. Kimmel’s termination was totally justified because he lacked humor in his lectures on Donald Trump, and the show no longer followed the script that audiences tuned in for and that advertisers targeted there commercials to. The massive ego of many of these entertainers and sports figures is what ultimately destroys their livelihood. They are not as smart as they think they are.