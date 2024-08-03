96°F
Letters

LETTER: You need a Brink’s truck to go to some Las Vegas shows

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
N. McClelland Las Vegas
August 2, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

We have lived in Las Vegas for more than 17 years. When we first came here, the shows at the different hotels were reasonable and the prices were within the budgets of most Las Vegans.

Today, if I wanted to get tickets for the upcoming shows by the Eagles, I would have to dip into my savings to afford the cost. Nosebleed seats were about $400 plus fees. So I looked into seeing Ru Paul’s show at the Flamingo. Seats where we can see the performers would cost us $400 once paid for tickets and fees. Many residents living in Las Vegas live on two incomes. My husband and I live comfortably, and we would enjoy seeing many of our favorite bands. But we can’t bring ourselves to pay the outrageous cost of tickets.

We may have some of the best performers coming to Las Vegas, but the residents who live here — for the most part — cannot afford to go see these shows. I just can’t bring myself to dip into my savings to go see a concert or a live performance. Las Vegas hotels and entertainment have forgotten the locals. Even Stations has dropped the “locals” out of its advertising.

