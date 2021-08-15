96°F
LETTER: You shouldn’t lose your home over unpaid garbage bills

Wayman Blakely Las Vegas
August 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility in this Dec. 7, 2016, file ...
Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility in this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In response to your Aug. 7 story on Republic Services and foreclosures: Something truly stinks here. Why not go after sewer service? Why not cut off water, gas and/or electricity? Most people would respond to their water, electricity or gas being cut off, and they wouldn’t be risking the potential loss of their home. Why someone would let a trash collection debt pile up to the tune of $5,000-plus is a legitimate question. Something is obviously wrong there.

Legislative provisions notwithstanding, there is something absolutely wrong — morally and ethically, though perhaps not legally — to force a resident into bankruptcy and/or potential homelessness in these perilous times because of trash collection delinquency.

Republic Services will not go out of business because of these unpaid debts. There ought to be a way to forcibly arbitrate a payment arrangement long before such threatened action occurs. In the name of decency, can we not stop and think just what we are doing?

