LETTER: You sunk my battleship!

In his Jan. 8 letter, Peter McMurran writes, “The U.S. carrier fleet decimated the Japanese fleet, including battleships, at Midway in June 1942.” In the Midway operation, the Japanese lost four aircraft carriers and one heavy cruiser. Of the seven Japanese battleships that participated, only one ever came under attack and it escaped undamaged. Nevertheless, three of them were sunk by carrier aircraft later in the war.

This factual quibble, though, does not detract from Mr. McMurran’s points about the efficacy of large battleships in modern warfare.