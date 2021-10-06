69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Young letter writer was only speaking her mind on global warming

Ray Lillehaug Las Vegas
October 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Climate change activists demonstrate outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in ...
Climate change activists demonstrate outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

I was disturbed by the condescending tone of Bill Walker’s Sept. 29 letter concerning letter writer Amy Choi and her fears about climate change. He apparently has the old-fashioned belief that the young should be seen and not heard. They shouldn’t bother with thinking when mature men can do it for them. They should just go outside and play.

Ms. Choi and her peers deserve respect. They will not put their heads in the sand. They are far more capable than us old men to confront the challenges of the 21st century. We should give them our respect.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
New golf entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas
New golf entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas
3
MSG reveals completion timeline for Sphere roof structure
MSG reveals completion timeline for Sphere roof structure
4
Former Fox 5 reporter Rachel Smith takes on new venture
Former Fox 5 reporter Rachel Smith takes on new venture
5
Chargers’ Joey Bosa questions Derek Carr’s toughness
Chargers’ Joey Bosa questions Derek Carr’s toughness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST