LETTER: Young letter writer was only speaking her mind on global warming

Should she just be quiet and go out and play?

Climate change activists demonstrate outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

I was disturbed by the condescending tone of Bill Walker’s Sept. 29 letter concerning letter writer Amy Choi and her fears about climate change. He apparently has the old-fashioned belief that the young should be seen and not heard. They shouldn’t bother with thinking when mature men can do it for them. They should just go outside and play.

Ms. Choi and her peers deserve respect. They will not put their heads in the sand. They are far more capable than us old men to confront the challenges of the 21st century. We should give them our respect.