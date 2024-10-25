72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: You’re up, California emigres

Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
More Stories
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: Abortion ads are getting tedious
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The lies around Nevada’s Question 6
FILE - Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump is not of good character
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Kamala Harris and Captain Hindsight
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
October 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

OK all you California emigres, you are up. You have moved to Nevada in order to take advantage of your new state’s low taxes, less homelessness, better home values and lower gasoline and grocery prices. No doubt you are happy with your decision. Now it is time to make another decision: Do you wish for your new state to look like the state you just fled or to remain the state to which you decided to relocate?

Please don’t think that the Democrat candidates are different in Nevada than the ones you may have voted for while you lived in California. They are not. They wish that our state could be just like the one you escaped. It’s your turn.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump is not of good character
Guy Heston Las Vegas

I want someone in our highest office who is a person of great character whom I can trust, even when I disagree with his or her policies. Mr. Trump is not that person.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Richard Skinner Henderson

It imperative to remind people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

MORE STORIES