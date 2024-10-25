LETTER: You’re up, California emigres

OK all you California emigres, you are up. You have moved to Nevada in order to take advantage of your new state’s low taxes, less homelessness, better home values and lower gasoline and grocery prices. No doubt you are happy with your decision. Now it is time to make another decision: Do you wish for your new state to look like the state you just fled or to remain the state to which you decided to relocate?

Please don’t think that the Democrat candidates are different in Nevada than the ones you may have voted for while you lived in California. They are not. They wish that our state could be just like the one you escaped. It’s your turn.