LETTER: Zane Floyd delays are a legal absurdity

Don C. Whitaker Henderson
February 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

These constant delays in the execution of Zane Floyd for his despicable act of killing four innocent people and gravely wounding another more than two decades ago is a legal absurdity. The only thing worse would be to require the needle to be sanitized before insertion.

The majority of the people in our state favor the execution of those who commit heinous crimes. The small percentage of those opposed know how to throw roadblocks time and time again to thwart this effort. If we never make miscreants pay the ultimate penalty for their actions, it makes the Nevada legal system look like a laughingstock. More than 20 years to iron out issues is 19 years too long.

There have to be ways to hurry up this absurd process and let the families of the victims get some resolution for their horrific losses.

