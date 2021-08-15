LETTER: Zane Floyd’s lawyer starts pointing fingers

There should be no shedding of tears nor sympathy for this monster.

(The Nevada Department of Corrections)

As a former Marine, I find it disturbing how attorney Brad Levenson attempts to defend murderer Zane Floyd’s “episode” as the result of Floyd’s military training (Wednesday Review-Journal). This “episode” was an early morning slaughter in a grocery store, not a military engagement of the enemy.

This lunatic went on a murderous spree shooting innocent people, not “targets,” as Mr. Levenson described them. How Mr. Levenson can find the stomach to defend such a horrible human being is beyond the pale of reason.

While it could be argued that the deadliest weapon in the world is a Marine and his rifle, Floyd is nothing but a disgrace to the eagle, globe and anchor. There should be no shedding of tears nor sympathy for this monster. The grief is for the innocent victims, and Floyd needs to meet his maker as soon as possible.