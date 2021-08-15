96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Zane Floyd’s lawyer starts pointing fingers

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
August 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Nevada Department of Corrections)
(The Nevada Department of Corrections)

As a former Marine, I find it disturbing how attorney Brad Levenson attempts to defend murderer Zane Floyd’s “episode” as the result of Floyd’s military training (Wednesday Review-Journal). This “episode” was an early morning slaughter in a grocery store, not a military engagement of the enemy.

This lunatic went on a murderous spree shooting innocent people, not “targets,” as Mr. Levenson described them. How Mr. Levenson can find the stomach to defend such a horrible human being is beyond the pale of reason.

While it could be argued that the deadliest weapon in the world is a Marine and his rifle, Floyd is nothing but a disgrace to the eagle, globe and anchor. There should be no shedding of tears nor sympathy for this monster. The grief is for the innocent victims, and Floyd needs to meet his maker as soon as possible.

MOST READ
1
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
2
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
3
How to watch today’s Raiders’ game at Allegiant Stadium
How to watch today’s Raiders’ game at Allegiant Stadium
4
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
5
Nicolas Cage’s former home sells for $6M
Nicolas Cage’s former home sells for $6M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Foreclosure in Las Vegas over a garbage bill?
John Carrier Las Vegas

Republic Services is taking advantage of the foreclosure process and keeping its lawyers compensated at the expense of less-fortunate people.