Letters

LETTERS: Another school superintendent search

A. Diggins Henderson
March 7, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here go again with the search for a new superintendent for the Clark County School District. The superintendent is a convenient target for the problems our district faces, but all past superintendents have presided over worsening student academic performance, teacher retention and hiring problems and ongoing increases in campus behavior and violence. The school board is unable or unwilling to lead on any of these issues.

If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters. This is a radical change and would take time. But it is time to try something new to fix these serious issues our students and their families are facing.

LETTER: Corruption in the courtroom?
John Neiman Las Vegas

Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

It’s become obvious that many people do not understand the student loan forgiveness program.

LETTER: A tale of two viewpoints
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced.

