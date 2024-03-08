LETTERS: Another school superintendent search

If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters.

Here go again with the search for a new superintendent for the Clark County School District. The superintendent is a convenient target for the problems our district faces, but all past superintendents have presided over worsening student academic performance, teacher retention and hiring problems and ongoing increases in campus behavior and violence. The school board is unable or unwilling to lead on any of these issues.

If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters. This is a radical change and would take time. But it is time to try something new to fix these serious issues our students and their families are facing.