LETTERS: Conservatives should be proud of Charlie Kirk memorial

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
September 25, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

]I feel pride for how the memorial for Charlie Kirk turned out. There was no hate speech. There was no call for revenge. How the left will revile this I have no idea.The message from speakers was faith, love and hope. His widow was inspirational, the image of courage and strength. I’m proud of my fellow conservatives. We don’t burn down cities or spread the hate our enemies do. We mourn our loss and face the future in the belief that good will triumph over evil.

A woman gets probation for pulling out a gun and firing shots at a group of individuals on the Strip? Insanity.

You get way more than what you pay for when you’re talking about fire and police services in Las Vegas. I’m not sure you could say the same about the bang for your buck you get from local journalists.

Las Vegas, this is your chance to create affordable, mixed-income housing with common green space close to the amenities that make life easier for families.

Energy companies change their rate structures for one reason: to increase their profits, not to make it better or less expensive for their average customer.

Who should ultimately be responsible for the $285 million that Las Vegas had to pay the company EHB to settle the Badlands golf course litigation?

If Kate Wik is so upset with four “negative” articles, she should return her six-figure bonus to taxpayers and resign.

