LETTERS: Conservatives should be proud of Charlie Kirk memorial

]I feel pride for how the memorial for Charlie Kirk turned out. There was no hate speech. There was no call for revenge. How the left will revile this I have no idea.The message from speakers was faith, love and hope. His widow was inspirational, the image of courage and strength. I’m proud of my fellow conservatives. We don’t burn down cities or spread the hate our enemies do. We mourn our loss and face the future in the belief that good will triumph over evil.