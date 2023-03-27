48°F
LETTERS: Gavin Newsom’s misplaced priorities

Lou Young North Las Vegas
March 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
People cross a bridge over a swollen Los Angeles River in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In sociology, there is a model known as Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, which states you have to satisfy basic requirements — such as food, water and shelter — before you can apply your efforts to more abstract ideas. Last week, 1,700 residents of Pajaro, California, were rendered temporarily homeless when the levee on the Pajaro River burst, flooding the town. This levee has breached in 1995, with flooding in 1997 and 1998, and more problems in 2017. But instead of spending the money to effectively fix the levee, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the state will build 1,200 small homes to combat homelessness.

With 170,000 living on the streets in California, this will address less than 1 percent of the problem and is a hollow gesture to make progressives feel better about themselves.

I don’t think the residents of Pajaro are too concerned about climate change and green technology right now. But I bet they would appreciate some of the $22.3 billion being spent on the homeless so they wouldn’t have to counted among them, even temporarily.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority new low-lake-level pumping station at Lake Mead near Boulde ...
LETTER: Septic tank bill would be a burden to homeowners
Michele Tombari Las Vegas

The naturally cleaned water coming out of septic systems is not lost, nor will forcing homeowners to change to sewer provide more than a drop in the bucket toward this drought.

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
LETTER: Biden’s inflation triggers problems with banks
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Be aware that all banks have most of their reserves in low interest bonds, and more closures can result if depositors want to withdraw their money.

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

As long as the Left is name-calling, I propose those on the right start referring to the Left as DEAD Democrats, standing for Destroying Every American’s Dream.

