Letters

LETTERS: Good riddance to Jesus Jara

James McDonald Henderson
February 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For sure, the Clark Count School District superintendent’s job is huge and difficult. But because of his policies — especially the degradation of grading and his approaches to absenteeism and discipline — I am not sorry to see Jesus Jara resign and fade into the sunset (Thursday Review-Journal). As a statement from the Board of Trustees said, it is the right time for a transition.

Because it is such a good time for a transition, it would be particularly helpful to the district and our children for the Clark County Education Association to also dismiss executive director John Vellardita. Next to Mr. Jara, there is no single individual who is more detrimental to our children’s success than Mr. Vellardita.

Student success is not within the top 10 priorities for Mr. Vellardita. Let’s let him go, too, so that our schools can restart and make improvements in the education of our next generation. If teachers cannot do this, I don’t see any hope for our kids.

It is time for new leadership there as well.

