LETTERS: ICE is coming to town

Thomas Teates Las Vegas
January 29, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

With the images coming out of Minneapolis, it is no longer idle speculation: At some point, ICE will come to Las Vegas. What would that mean for Las Vegas and Nevada, which depend on tourism, if ICE agents are walking our streets? What would it mean for local merchants if residents stay away from restaurants and shops for fear of armed conflict?

Gov. Joe Lombardo needs to address this issue, and he needs to address this soon.

Jack Hamm Pahrump

I’m troubled by Judge Jessica Peterson’s decision to remove Review-Journal reporters from her courtroom because they would not promise to limit what they might publish.

