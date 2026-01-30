LETTERS: ICE is coming to town
What will that mean for Las Vegas, tourism?
With the images coming out of Minneapolis, it is no longer idle speculation: At some point, ICE will come to Las Vegas. What would that mean for Las Vegas and Nevada, which depend on tourism, if ICE agents are walking our streets? What would it mean for local merchants if residents stay away from restaurants and shops for fear of armed conflict?
Gov. Joe Lombardo needs to address this issue, and he needs to address this soon.