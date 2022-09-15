LETTERS: It’s true: Democrats are the buy-a-vote party

(Getty Images)

In response to Richard L. Strickland’s response to Doug Plunkett’s recent letter, I would argue that Mr. Strickland’s reasoning is faulty. If you forgive student loan debt, then why not forgive me my mortgage? They are both valid debts insured by the federal government.

If you really want to know the difference between the Republican and Democratic parties, then you have to look no further than the root motivation of the involved parties.

The Republican Party tends to provide tax incentives for wealthy entities to keep their earned income and reinvest it so that jobs are created. The people who have those jobs pay taxes. Then, the Democratic Party takes those taxes and gives them to people who did not earn them. In other words, they are the buy-a-vote party — always have been and will continue to be.

If Democrats can arrange for my mortgage to be forgiven, I might even vote for their candidates.