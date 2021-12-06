LETTERS: Nevada’s congressional Democrats are against tax breaks for the rich …

In a Nov. 28 Review-Journal story, our three Democratic congressional representatives — Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford — distanced themselves from the provision in the Build Back Better Act that expands a federal deduction for state and local taxes. These three had been highly critical of our previous president’s tax cuts as a gift to the richest Americans. The tax cut in the BBB Act provides for an increase of 700 percent for the wealthiest among us, yet all three voted to approve it.

I believe that the majority of Americans view the majority of Democratic and Republican politicians as self-serving hypocrites. But that doesn’t mean they have to avail themselves of every opportunity to validate that perception.