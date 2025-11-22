50°F
LETTERS: NV Energy hits rooftop solar

Brian Covey Las Vegas
November 21, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

NV Energy officials are coming after private rooftop solar owners claiming we don’t cover our share of the infrastructure needed to operate their company. The infrastructure for my 22-year-old house is fixed and has been paid off for decades. I receive only 75 percent of the value of the power generated by my solar system, so I generate a profit for the shareholders of NV Energy every day. Finally, at my considerable expense, I contributed to the 50 percent renewable rule that was mandated that NV Energy attain. Left unanswered: Why my solar output is not factored in when measuring peak demand.

The reality is that NV Energy will use this increase to pay for its $4.6 billion Greenlink West transmission line. But why are retail customers paying this bill for NV Energy’s shareholders at all? The U.S. Department of Energy just gave out $4.6 billion and $1.6 billion in loan guarantees for the Greenbelt power line and the AEP transmission line respectively, both Midwestern companies. Why didn’t NV Energy go this route? Since Nevada customers are paying for this transmission line, why would the company and its shareholders own this valuable asset at the end and not the folks who paid for it? This plan is closer to socialism than capitalism.

This entire demand charge fiasco reeks of attorney doublespeak and unanswered questions. Our Attorney General needs to slow this thing down and make Nevada Energy justify any increases instead of falling back on worn out equity argument.

Amanda Hays Las Vegas

Most people who purchase animals from pet stores don’t realize that almost every one came from an abusive, high-volume breeding mill.

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

Americans elected President Donald Trump to reduce inflation and help the economy, not to wage a war on science. Our global pre-eminence rests on reversing these terrible anti-science policies.

