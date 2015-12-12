LETTERS: NV Energy should be fair with net-metering rates

Net-metering rates

There have been several articles recently in the Review-Journal focused on solar energy, including a few on large gaming companies such as MGM seeking to exit as customers of NV Energy (“Companies OK’d to drop utility,” Dec. 3 Review-Journal). I am writing from the perspective of the little guy.

After doing all we could to make our home more energy efficient with things such as low-E windows and additional attic insulation, we installed rooftop solar at considerable expense. We did this to try to take control of our soaring NV Energy bills and also to be environmentally responsible. If there is any part of this country where rooftop solar energy makes economic and environmental sense, it is Nevada, with its plentiful sunshine.

Now, just a year later, NV Energy has proposals before the Public Utilities Commission that would have the effect of undoing all the good in which we have personally invested. While the national focus is on increasing the use of clean energy, NV Energy appears to want to take Nevada backward.

If NV Energy’s proposals are not rejected by the PUC, new fees and charges are estimated to raise our utility bills by 40 percent. This will serve only to raise NV Energy’s profits and will hurt those of us trying to do the right thing environmentally. We strongly urge the PUC to adopt fair net-metering rules similar to the current ones, whereby when our rooftop solar system generates more energy than we need, NV Energy can sell this excess clean energy to our nonsolar neighbors at market rate.

We’re just asking that NV Energy buy our excess energy production at a fair rate, similar to the rate we pay when we must buy back energy from the utility provider.

Patricia Carrell

Henderson

Rebels decision

Congratulations to UNLV President Len Jessup for his decision to keep the UNLV mascot and nickname “Rebels.” Most of his spineless peers at other universities would have folded like a two-dollar suitcase if faced with such a decision.

But did it really require a 60-page report to arrive at this decision? The doctoral thesis for a PhD in nuclear physics could be written in fewer than 60 pages. Obviously, the protesters aren’t the only ones with too much time on their hands.

David Stevenson

Henderson

Animal shelter

The unfolding story of the Boulder City animal control supervisor made my blood boil (“Boulder City reverses course,” Dec. 4 Review-Journal). How was this allowed to continue for so long?

I would look into Mary Jo Frazier’s credentials to see why she was hired in the first place. What made her the best choice to oversee the lives of innocent creatures? Not enough has been made of Boulder City Police Chief Bill Conger’s haste to shoo her out of town and make it all go away. What was his involvement with the woman or her family? Why did he not come out to speak to protesters, especially when called upon by an elected official? If you think your position is just, stand up for it.

The owners of the euthanized animals should file a class-action lawsuit against Boulder City and the officials involved in allowing these practices to continue. Unfortunately, the law does not yet recognize that our animals are much more than property and are of superior character to humans. For proof, look no further than this sad incident.

Kitty Smith

Las Vegas

Overlooking the arts

I applaud the letter from Jeri Crawford, CEO of the Las Vegas Philharmonic (“Endorsing the arts,” Dec. 3 Review-Journal). Her response to the column about changes to the features section (“Changes offer more options to readers,” Nov. 9 Review-Journal) decries the reduction of arts entertainment coverage, which reminds me of some other ironies and more than a little hypocrisy.

It’s ironic that the Review-Journal can’t cover more local performing arts when it could easily cut stories of mass shootings by a paragraph or two, or pare down the space devoted to our do-nothing, gun-loving members of Congress. Speaking as a Las Vegas poet — poets being the poorest stepchildren of the arts — I think the R-J should be celebrating the existence of dance, philharmonic music and literature, especially in a city that runs on pretense, fantasy and flash-bang glitz.

Lee Mallory

Las Vegas

Net-metering rates