LETTERS: On women in combat

James Hutkin Henderson
December 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ Dec. 1 column, “Women shouldn’t be in combat roles,” was a little convoluted and demeaning to the women in our military. In one instance, he agrees with Pete Hegseth that women shouldn’t be in the infantry or special ops, but he says it is OK for women to be in other less-demanding military roles. But then Mr. Joecks says women are a distraction that hurt military units.

So does he want women in the military or not? Is his position reinforced when he uses some of his favorite buzz words such as “propaganda press” and “woke military establishment”?

While his diatribe is directed at women in the military, what about the women who serve as firefighters and police officers. Are they less effective and hurting their units? I don’t think so. And what about women (and men) teachers? They are on the front line everyday now protecting our children. They have to be considered everyday heroes, too.

This is the 21st century not the 1950s. Maybe someday we will even have a woman president.

