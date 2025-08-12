94°F
LETTERS: Richard Bryan critiques Donald Trump

Bob Anderson Las Vegas
August 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Richard Bryan was once a thoughtful politician, but his critique of Donald Trump ignores one important fact (Monday Review-Journal). His party, the Democrats, created today’s Trump. The Russia-gate scandal, the lying about COVID, the rise of socialism and communism in the party, the support of men competing in women’s sports, the awful inflation, the two big wars, the record national debt — all contributed to the success of Mr. Trump’s second presidential run.

Had the Democratic Party been more moderate, reasonable and willing to work with Republicans to solve our nation’s many problems, I doubt that Mr. Trump would have been successful running for his second term. And it now appears that the party, instead of moving to the middle, has moved further left. I doubt that Mr. Bryan is happy.

