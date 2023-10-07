LETTERS: The Oakland A’s finish dead last in MLB
Congratulation to the Oakland A’s. They came in dead last in Major League Baseball. If they do move here, I think they should rename the team to the Las Vegas Z’s in order to celebrate their last-place finish. I can hardly wait to attend a game along with the other three people who will be there. Just think, I can pay $10 for a hot dog and $15 for a beer just to watch them lose. Or, if I attend on one of the 50 days they win, I can celebrate their 30 percent winning percentage.
Can you imagine if you owned a business and were successful only 30 percent of the time? How quickly you would go out of business? So that’s why I say: Go Z’s.