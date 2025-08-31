89°F
LETTERS: Trump's trolling hasn't helped Las Vegas

The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
John M. Sacco Las Vegas
August 30, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Everyone seems to be lamenting the drop in Las Vegas tourism and the resultant reduced revenues. In his recent column, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks cites casino prices as the culprit and links high prices directly to higher labor costs and destructive union demands. He concludes that there is evidence that the Culinary union’s current contracts contribute to higher casino prices, and he chastises Ted Pappageorge for naming this the ” Trump slump.”

I am not nor have I ever been a member of the Culinary. But Mr. Joecks conveniently ignores the direct line from Donald Trump to the decline in Vegas tourism. Crippling tariffs and the economic uncertainty are definite factors. So, too, is the drop in Canadian tourism. Canadians didn’t stop coming to Las Vegas because of union contracts. They stopped coming because of Mr. Trump’s insensitive remarks insulting Canada’s sovereignty. And his disrespectful rhetoric about how Canada should genuflect and become the 51st state. If Mr. Trump had even the slightest idea of what Canadian Armed Forces have done, even since D-Day, perhaps he would be able to show some respect and class.

Mr. Joecks shouldn’t ignore Mr. Trump’s actions which have and will likely continue to negatively affect tourism to Las Vegas.

