LETTERS: Voter ID is important for election integrity

Democracy depends on secure elections and confidence in the outcome by voters. Democracy also requires adherence to the will of the majority of our citizens. Polls show overwhelming support for voter ID laws, but Democrats continually stand in the way of them.

Not only should ID be required to vote, but proof of citizenship and ID should be required to register to vote. Motor voter states such as Nevada fail on that front. Also, cleaning up voter rolls, improved signature verification and correcting addresses are critical to getting citizens to accept voting results.