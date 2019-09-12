81°F
Letters

LETTERS: What would Democrats do about China and India when it comes to global warming?

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
September 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The big issue in the Democratic Party has to do with climate change. All the candidates agree that it is caused by humans and that the United States must spend trillions of dollars to combat it or, within a decade or so, the world as we know it will end.

Yet all the so-called experts point out that if we do everything that is proposed, the temperature will stay much the same, maybe a degree cooler. No one is asking the Democrat candidates what they would do to force China and India — the two biggest pollution contributors — to help us “save our planet.”

Let’s face it. If you believe the planet will die if the United States doesn’t take these drastic steps, then we better start forcing China and India to stop all their pollution. No one in the media seems to want to ask the candidates that question.

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas
J.J. Schrader Henderson

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels.

Southbound vehicles leave El Paso, Texas and enter Juarez, Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas ...
LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

Apartments on Calcaterra Circle in the Palos Verdes neighborhood in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, ...
LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 14, 2019. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Rev ...
LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.