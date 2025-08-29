81°F
LETTER: Writer was correct about vets and spay/neuter

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
August 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Thank you for printing the most wonderful letter from Brett Sears regarding the high cost of spay/neuter in Las Vegas (Saturday Review-Journal). I certainly agree that these procedures should be easily accessible at very low costs or for free and encouraged by all veterinarians.

There are vets in Las Vegas who suggest not spaying or neutering until the pet is at least a year old, and they are part of the problem. Another part of the problem is that occasionally the Animal Foundation will have free shot clinics or free microchipping, but absolutely no requirement of spay or neuter before receiving these free services. This merely encourages the backyard breeders to get their puppies free vaccines and microchips so they can continue selling and irresponsibly breeding.

Spaying or neutering saves lives.

LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Al Tobin Las Vegas

Las Vegas has shot itself in the foot. People feel ripped off. I feel ripped off.

LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Elimination of the “value” traveler to Southern Nevada is the next planned step in the evolution of the Las Vegas experience.

LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace
Michael Dunegan Las Vegas

It is only a matter of time before a driver runs over one of the near-invisible e-motorists. And nobody wants to be that driver when such a simple solution exists.

