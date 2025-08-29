LETTER: Writer was correct about vets and spay/neuter

Thank you for printing the most wonderful letter from Brett Sears regarding the high cost of spay/neuter in Las Vegas (Saturday Review-Journal). I certainly agree that these procedures should be easily accessible at very low costs or for free and encouraged by all veterinarians.

There are vets in Las Vegas who suggest not spaying or neutering until the pet is at least a year old, and they are part of the problem. Another part of the problem is that occasionally the Animal Foundation will have free shot clinics or free microchipping, but absolutely no requirement of spay or neuter before receiving these free services. This merely encourages the backyard breeders to get their puppies free vaccines and microchips so they can continue selling and irresponsibly breeding.

Spaying or neutering saves lives.