ad-fullscreen
Letters

Liberal hyperbole over Donald Trump, Republicans is way over the top

Joe Stockman Henderson
December 10, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Last Monday, Nancy Pelosi stated that the GOP tax bill was “Armageddon … the end of the world.”

Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and director of the U.S. Economic Council under Barack Obama, stated that “Trump’s dangerous tax reforms could kill 10,000 people a year.”

Let’s say, God forbid, Kim Jong-un succeeds in arming his ICBM with a nuclear warhead and lobs it on downtown San Francisco. I’m scratching my head trying to figure how Nancy and Larry would describe that.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like