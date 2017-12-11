Liberal hyperbole over Donald Trump, Republicans is way over the top

Where is the sense of proportion?

Last Monday, Nancy Pelosi stated that the GOP tax bill was “Armageddon … the end of the world.”

Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and director of the U.S. Economic Council under Barack Obama, stated that “Trump’s dangerous tax reforms could kill 10,000 people a year.”

Let’s say, God forbid, Kim Jong-un succeeds in arming his ICBM with a nuclear warhead and lobs it on downtown San Francisco. I’m scratching my head trying to figure how Nancy and Larry would describe that.