Liberal left practices pointing fingers, hypocrisy

President Donald Trump listens to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The liberal left uses a tried and true tactic — “Let’s do it ourselves and say they’re doing it.” The Democrats claim Trump divides people — then they use identity politics to divide people. They claim Trump uses hate speech — they then call everyone who doesn’t agree with their positions racists and bigots. And now, they are using the same hypocrisy to dismissTrump’s economic gains.

The liberal left will tell you we are on a sugar high. Well, the sugar high was enacted under Barack Obama and included massive government spending and bogus quantitative easing policies. Trump has changed the fundamentals by lowering taxes and reducing regulations. This will have long-lasting effects. We will see consistent 3 percent GDP growth unless the progressives get back in and strangle our business community.

So when you see the Democrats make a phony charge about what the Republicans are doing, be assured that they’re the one’s doing it.