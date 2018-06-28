Liberal politicians looking for photo-ops at the border

REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool/File Photo

Exactly how many families and/or children have the outraged liberal politicians who have taken so many pictures at the detention centers in Texas signed on to sponsor and take home with them? I think I know the answer. But surprise me and tell me it is more than zero.

What are these city mayors doing about all of the homeless children living on the streets of their hometowns? Shouldn’t they be more worried about their own citizens than some children who came into the United States illegally and are now being detained in Texas?